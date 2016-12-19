.net
14th amendment
1984
2016
2017
Professor Richard Dawkins: "The Magic of Reality: How we know what's really true" | Talks at Google (68 minutes)
Meditation for the UC Community with Deepak Chopra, MD (41 minutes)
Marcia Reynolds: "The Discomfort Zone: How Leaders Turn Difficult Conversations Into Breakthroughs" (49 minutes)
Speaker:
Marcia Reynolds
Address on the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (July 26, 1963)
Speaker:
John F. Kennedy
Given On:
July 26, 1963
Updates in Clinical Geriatric Medicine - Research on Aging (59 minutes)
[email protected]
William Pemberton lecturing at UCLA 12/16/1969 (3.2 hours)
Speaker:
William Pemberton
Human Longevity and Preventative Medicine with J. Craig Venter (58 minutes)
Galina Mindlin: "Your Playlist Can Change Your Life" | Talks at Google (46 minutes)
Speaker:
Galina Mindlin
Speech at Madison Square Garden (October 31, 1936)
Speaker:
Franklin Roosevelt
Given On:
October 31, 1936
David Peterson: "Living Language Dothraki" | Talks at Google (55 minutes)
Speaker:
David Peterson
Samorn Selim: "Authentically You: Taking Charge of Your Personal Brand" | Talks at Google (39 minutes)
Speaker:
Samorn Selim
Kai Goebel: "Systems Health Technology at NASA Ames Research Center" | Talks at Google (60 minutes)
Speaker:
Kai Goebel
Medication Optimization (1.4 hours)
Marcelo Gleiser: "The Island of Knowledge" | Talks at Google (66 minutes)
Speaker:
Marcelo Gleiser
Using Contributions to Diversity in Academic Review (59 minutes)
Michael Hanlon | Talks at Google (34 minutes)
Rear Platform Remarks (October 22, 1952)
Speaker:
Harry Truman
Given On:
October 22, 1952
Loretta Napoleoni: "Rogue Economics" | Talks at Google (55 minutes)
Speaker:
Loretta Napoleoni
Ben Parr: "Captivology" | Talks at Google (50 minutes)
Speaker:
Ben Parr
